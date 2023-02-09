Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some change

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big wind maker will blow across Kentucky today.

This is a really solid wind event. We are tracking wind speeds around 20-30 MPH and gusts that could reach up to 50 MPH. This is the kind of wind that can blow patio furniture around or any other items that you don’t have strapped down. These winds will wrap up as a cold front makes its way through central & eastern Kentucky.

After the front passes, temperatures will cool down by quite a bit. Today is one of those days when we reach highs during the first part of the day. The afternoon and evening readings will drop into the 40s and 50s. Some of this cooler air will remain in place over the next few days. We’ll still be above normal but cooler than we have been.

Sunday is getting a little bit of my attention as it could feature a snow chance. It is something I will be tweaking. The best chance shows up across southeastern Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

