Lexington Salvation Army collecting items for victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Around the globe, U.S. rescue teams have joined crews along the Turkish and Syrian border following this week’s massive earthquake.

Workers are digging through the rubble for a fourth straight day, looking for any signs of life.

The Salvation Army in Lexington has played a big role in relief efforts after many natural disasters in Kentucky.

Now, they ask for the community’s help in supporting the people of Turkey and Syria after the tragic earthquake struck Monday morning, resulting in over 20,000 deaths.

“During the floods, we were there. Now that we can take things to. But right now, the best way to help is by sending us funds so that we can continue the ministry there, of helping those who are surviving this terrible, terrible thing,” said Major Andy Miller of the Salvation Army in Lexington. “To see that on the TV, it just breaks your heart.”

Kentucky is no stranger to natural disasters, and Major Miller says that he hopes that the people of Kentucky will empathize with their international neighbors in sharing their burdens.

“We have seen tornados, we have seen floods, we have seen people who have been displaced,” said Major Miller. “And I think sometimes when you have been through something like that; it opens your heart a little more.”

While it might not be feasible for everybody to donate, Major Miller says that truly anything you can give makes all the difference.

“Nickles and pennies and dimes and dollar bills and quarters, they all add up,” said Major Miller.

100% of the donations sent to the Salvation Army go directly to the disaster relief, the families, and the survivors.

“I’m asking you to give what you can afford, and if you do that, God will bless it. I’ve seen it too often,” said Major Miller.

If you want to donate, the Salvation Army says you can drop off a check during their office hours, or you can mail it to 736 West Main Street in Lexington.

