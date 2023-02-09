Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Producers of spirits have new bragging rights in the age-old whiskey vs. beer barroom debate.

Figures show spirits surpassed beer for U.S. market-share supremacy, based on supplier revenues.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States made the announcement Thursday.

The rise to the top was fueled in part by the resurgent cocktail culture, including the popularity of ready-to-drink concoctions.

Tequila and American whiskey had strong growth.

In 2022, spirits gained market share for the 13th straight year in the U.S. beverage alcohol market. Its supplier sales reached over 42%. Beer was right behind it.

