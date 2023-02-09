Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant.
It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road.
Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not confirm if the man was actually shot.
Police say everyone involved in the situation is accounted for.
The restaurant was closed for a short time but has since reopened.
