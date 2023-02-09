Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant.

It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road.

Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not confirm if the man was actually shot.

Police say everyone involved in the situation is accounted for.

The restaurant was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

