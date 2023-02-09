Saying ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to break the bank

US will spend $25B+ this Valentine’s Day per the National Retail Federation
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Traditional Valentine’s Day gifts and celebrations can be quite pricey, but there are other ways to celebrate that are easier on your wallet.

The National Retail Federation projects that Americans will spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day with more than half planning to spend almost $200.

Here are several ideas for celebrations that could save you a lot of money:

  • Use any gift cards you may have received as holiday gifts
  • Talk to your partner about curtailing costs and set mutual expectations
  • Plan to have dinner out the weekend before or after when prices may be lower
  • Cook dinner at home or get take-out
  • Plan and outdoor date and bring wine and appetizers
  • Skip Valentine’s themed gifts, which are always full price in February
  • Order flowers other than roses to reduce costs, and skip the vase

For more ideas on budget friendly dates, check out NerdWallet’s article on free or cheap activities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Police lights
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
Brent Dillon
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
Lexington Workers found a decomposed body near a water tank tower on Wednesday.
Coroner identifies body found near water tank in Lexington

Latest News

Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Police: Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment had refused to leave
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
Senators turn up pressure on rail industry for paid sick leave
Senators turn up pressure on rail industry for paid sick leave
Virginia resident Fawn Hughes is nearly $150,000 richer after hitting a lottery jackpot.
‘I was in shock’: Woman buying soup for sister wins lottery