Tree falls on top of Paris home
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - A large tree has fallen onto a Paris home.
The owners of the Lynwood Drive house say around 1 p.m., they were inside when they heard a loud bang and felt it shake the whole house.
They say the tree damaged a car and the plaster of the building.
It is not yet confirmed if the fall was wind-related.
A large tree fell on top of this home in Lynwood Dr in Paris. The homeowner says he and some family members were inside around 1pm when they heard a large bang and felt it shake the whole home. One of his cars is damaged, it damaged the plaster badly on the home, as well.@WKYT pic.twitter.com/NPGnRAN1lJ— Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) February 9, 2023
