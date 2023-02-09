Tree falls on top of Paris home

Tree falls on top of Paris home
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - A large tree has fallen onto a Paris home.

The owners of the Lynwood Drive house say around 1 p.m., they were inside when they heard a loud bang and felt it shake the whole house.

RELATED

They say the tree damaged a car and the plaster of the building.

It is not yet confirmed if the fall was wind-related.

