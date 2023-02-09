Tree falls on top of Paris home

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - A large tree has fallen onto a Paris home.

The owners of the Lynwood Drive house say around 1 p.m., they were inside when they heard a loud bang and felt it shake the whole house.

They say the tree damaged a car and the plaster of the building.

It is not yet confirmed if the fall was wind-related.

A large tree fell on top of this home in Lynwood Dr in Paris. The homeowner says he and some family members were inside around 1pm when they heard a large bang and felt it shake the whole home. One of his cars is damaged, it damaged the plaster badly on the home, as well.@WKYT pic.twitter.com/NPGnRAN1lJ — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) February 9, 2023

