Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll start out the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

A weather maker, to our South, will create a winter mix, mainly for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.

We’ll start the new week with some sunshine.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday.

Highs warm to the middle 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

