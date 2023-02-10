Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking some Sunshine and a Winter Mix for the Weekend
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll start out the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

A weather maker, to our South, will create a winter mix, mainly for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.

A weather maker, to our South, will create a winter mix, mainly for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.(WKYT)

We’ll start the new week with some sunshine.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday.(WKYT)

Highs warm to the middle 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

