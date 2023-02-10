Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking weekend snow potential

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The big wind maker made its way through the region and we are now on the other side of it. That has led to some much cooler air for a few days. Maybe even cold enough to snow!

Both Friday & Saturday will feature temperatures in the 40s. It’ll be mainly dry throughout the region. Even though we are tracking highs in the 40s and it is much cooler than what we had, it will still be above normal for this time of year.

Sunday’s snow chances for eastern Kentucky look a little better with some data and non-existent with some other models. I am leaning more toward some flakes flying with a shot at some accumulation for that region. Especially, across the highest elevations!

Let’s break it down:

Rain and snow will be mixing early Sunday morning, pre-dawn.

Colder air will pool in eastern Kentucky

That will cause anything falling to become snow

Light accumulations will be possible

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.