Kurdish community in Nashville weighs in on devastating earthquakes in Syria, Turkey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some members of the Kurdish community in Nashville are feeling the impacts of the devastating earthquakes that claimed the lives of tens of thousands in Syria and Turkey.

“There is no description for what has happened...it’s horrible,” said Mehmet Alkan, one of the owners of Edessa Restaurant, where they specialized in Kurdish and Turkish cuisines.

Alkan is the co-owner of Edessa Restaurant in South Nashville.

His mind is here, but his heart aches for his home country of Turkey where thousands of people have died after two massive earthquakes rocked the area --killing more than 20-thousand people.

“Still, I can’t sleep because whenever I take my phone and I check those horrible videos,” said Alkan.

Alkan has the images of the destruction replaying in his head. He says he knows life will never be the same for so many, including one of his close friends.

“And thank God my family didn’t get affected. I’m from Turkey by the way. But a lot of people, a lot of our friends’ families lost their lives and still some of them we can’t reach. They are still under stuff, and we couldn’t reach them,” said Alkan.

Alkan and his friend Mehmet Ayaz, who serves as the Youth Director for the Saladeen Center and works with KANA in Nashville, have been working on mobilizing efforts to give back to their home countries during this tough time. Ayaz describes what his family has gone through.

“My parents had to flee. Their neighbor’s building collapsed and most of them passed away. And they’re right now having to stay at a cotton factory with all of their brothers and sisters, their husbands’ wives and children, said Mehmet Ayaz.

They’re encouraging people to donate money to reputable non-profits like the Kurdish Alliance of North America or Heyvasor if they’re interested in donating.

“Instead of sending blankets, clothing, food and stuff the best way is sending money over to some non-profit organization. That’s the best way to reach them as soon as possible,” said Alkan.

Watching the lives lost and the massive devastation from afar is difficult, but they’re overwhelmed by the amount of support they’re receiving in Nashville.

“It is the American spirit honestly keeping us alive here. keeping us going. All kinds of people from different backgrounds and different faiths they’re reaching out to us and saying they want to help so we’re overwhelmed,” said Mehmet Ayaz.

