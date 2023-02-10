Lexington health officials urge caution as illnesses continue to spread

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year. People are getting sick and staying home from school and work.

With COVID and the flu, many are wondering what to look out for.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, they are averaging about 70 new COVID cases a day. However, those are only the number of people who test positive at an actual facility and do not include at-home tests.

Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says about a month ago; there were about 40 new COVID cases a day.

“The flu is continuing to spread here in Lexington,” said Hall. “Now, we have not seen the numbers that we saw two months ago; it was a very early start to the flu season. It typically doesn’t peak until late January, early February.”

While some doctors say COVID and flu cases have been steady in their offices, recent data shows that Kentucky is still at regional flu activity, the second highest level.

“with the flu, RSV and COVID, we did see an uptick, but in January, we really leveled off, and so we’ve been seeing steady but not overwhelming numbers and certainly in a lot better shape than we were a year ago,” said Chief Medical Officer of Baptist Health Lexington, Dr. Lee Dossett.

Both Dr. Dossett and Kevin Hall recommend getting your COVID and flu shots. And although they typically don’t predict the outlook for illnesses, they are hoping cases trend downwards as spring approaches.

Health experts say regardless of if you start having symptoms or start feeling sick, it is important to stay home and keep others safe.

For those worried about getting their flu shots, Hall says it’s not too late. Sometimes flu season can last until April, so it’s important to stay protected.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.