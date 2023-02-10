Madison Co. wet/dry vote to appear on May ballot

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Voters in Madison County will have the opportunity to vote for county-wide alcohol sales in the May primary.

Business owners started a petition to get full alcohol sales in Berea and the rest of Madison County.

They needed nearly 7,590 signatures to get the vote in the May primary.

They turned in nearly 12,000 signatures. However, the county clerk verified only 7,620.

Right now, the City of Richmond is fully wet with bars, restaurants and package sales. Berea has only limited restaurant sales. The rest of Madison County is dry, with alcohol sales prohibited except for a few venues that have limited special licenses.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.