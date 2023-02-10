Man gets life in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife 14 times

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 brutal stabbing murder of his wife.

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019.

Prosecutors said on the night of the murder, the victim’s daughter called 911 and requested a wellness check on her mother. When officers responded, they found Lynda Shuler Argoe dead.

Officials said her body was propped up against a couch with a 19-inch butcher knife stuck in the right side of her neck.

An autopsy revealed she suffered from as many as 14 separate stab wounds to her arms, chest, stomach and face, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office.

Investigators said Anthony Argoe was found unconscious outside and taken to the hospital with a blood alcohol level of 156 mg/DL, or .156, an hour before the victim’s body was found. Investigators discovered blood evidence and the victim’s DNA on his clothes, the release states.

The jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before returning the guilty verdict. Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Anthony Argoe to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened off Winchester Road Tuesday.
Report: Fmr. Ky. coach accused of sex with student killed in crash on same day as indictment
Lexington Workers found a decomposed body near a water tank tower on Wednesday.
Coroner identifies body found near water tank in Lexington
Police presence at the McDonald's on Elkhorn Drive.
Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s
Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They...
High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing

Latest News

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Fox Corp says it’s arranged Super Bowl interview with Biden
J. B. McNabb Middle School in Mt. Sterling has been working on putting a store in the school to...
Kentucky school opens special market to help struggling families
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home