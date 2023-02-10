Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

Investigators shut down Leestown Road for the investigation. It reopened around 7:15 a.m.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Leestown Road in Lexington.

Police say the car hit the man near Bradley Lane around 6 a.m. Friday.

The man was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Crews rushed him to the hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police shut down the road to investigate. It reopened around 7:15 a.m.

No charges are pending against the person who was driving the car involved.

Police are still trying to determine what exactly led up to the crash.

