Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Leestown Road in Lexington.

Police say the car hit the man near Bradley Lane around 6 a.m. Friday.

The man was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Crews rushed him to the hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police shut down the road to investigate. It reopened around 7:15 a.m.

No charges are pending against the person who was driving the car involved.

Police are still trying to determine what exactly led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.