Mural celebrating CROWN Act unveiled at Lexington market
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday afternoon, LexArts dedicated the CROWN Act mural inside the Julietta Market.

The CROWN Act is a law that would prohibit raced based hair discrimination.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking a hard look at passing the measure.

A Kentucky artist has created a mural that celebrates natural hair and promotes the CROWN Act within her piece.

Linda Turley has created her first mural called “Respect of the CROWN.” it can be found in the back of Lexington’s Julietta Market.

“It’s to create a respectful and open world for natural hair,” Turley said.

Turley’s work is driving a discussion of how wearing natural hairstyles for both men and women can fit in at work and school spaces.

“For most of us, we grew up with this. It’s just how we grew up,” said Turley. “This is my natural hair.”

Former state Representative Attica Scott introduced the first CROWN Act bill into the House in 2019 after her daughter faced hair discrimination in high school.

Scott says she faced discrimination when she was appointed to the Louisville Metro Council.

“When I was appointed, I was interviewed, and there were members of the Louisville Metro Council, white members, who were asking one another, ‘will she cut her hair if we appoint her to Metro Council.’”

Now, the CROWN act has bipartisan support from Democratic state Representative George Brown and Republican Senator Whitney Westerfield.

“This is to protect one’s hairstyle that is part of one’s history and tradition,” said Sen. Westerfield.

This bill is personal to Sen. Westerfield.

“I’m the father of two children of color, and this is a bill that’s going to impact them, and if their own dad can’t stand up for them, I don’t know who can?” Sen. Westerfield said.

Toji Davis is a barber and loctician. She says people wearing certain hairstyles can be pre-judged.

“They may take it as ‘OK, these people may be in the streets, so those people maybe be bad people or what have you,’ but most of us aren’t,” said Davis. “Most of us have degrees.”

There’s a move to change perception.

The CROWN Act is law in 20 states, including Virginia, Tennessee and Illinois.

