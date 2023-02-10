Nicholasville police adding more Flock cameras

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras are being brought to Nicholasville.

As the new tech comes to more counties across the area, the departments involved say it benefits all of them.

The City of Nicholasville installed its first three Flock cameras in the new year.

In December, the city council said they approved a plan to add five more, for a total of eight.

“The three cameras we have are on main thoroughfares to look at vehicles that are potentially involved in activity coming into our town,” said Sam Wade of the Nicholasville Police Department.

Wade says the cameras have not been utilized yet but sees them as another set of eyes that can strengthen the work they do.

“They say 70% of all crimes involve a vehicle at some point,” said Wade. “This allows us to be on the lookout for those vehicles.”

Lexington Police says each camera for them costs $300 to install and then $2500 a year to use the camera.

Applying those figures to Nicholasville, the eight cameras should cost the city more than $20,000.

However, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says Lexington Police have seized nearly $2 million in stolen property, so Commander Matthew Greathouse says it’s well worth the expense.

“This is a great thing,” said Commander Greenhouse. “We love to partner with other law enforcement agencies...especially when it comes to technology. This makes all of our jobs easier and more efficient.”

Wade says eight feels like a good number for their community. Unlike Lexington,they do not have any plans to expand at this time.

