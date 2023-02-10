Science Hill-based Ridgenet to acquire retailer On-Duty Depot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) - Southern Kentucky-owned communications company Ridgenet Network Group is growing again.

The company plans to acquire Owensboro-based retailer On-Duty Depot which supplies equipment and supplies to various public safety and first responder agencies.

Ridgenet started in 2010 to deliver broadband to underserved areas and delivers the service via wireless communication equipment consisting of cell towers and wireless broadband devices. In 2018, it expanded to serve first responders with two-way radio services.

“This acquisition will significantly expand our footprint, allowing us to provide top-of-the-line products and services at affordable prices to first-responding agencies and clients in multiple states,” said Ridgenet President and CEO Eric T. Wilson. “We look forward to working with existing clients and building relationships with the same staff that so many have grown to love.”

Ridgenet’s acquisition of On-Duty Depot is expected to close on February 28.

A Ridgenet cell tower in Somerset is home to one of the WKYT First Alert Weather cameras.

