State House votes to impeach Ky. prosecutor

Ronnie Goldy
Ronnie Goldy(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state House voted to impeach a Kentucky prosecutor Thursday.

Ronnie Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her.

Goldy was suspended last September.

If found guilty, Goldy will be unable to serve as commonwealth attorney again.

Goldy resigned Wednesday. It will go into effect at the end of the month.

