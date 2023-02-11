Cats fall at Georgia

UK’s NCAA Tourney hopes are fading
(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 11, 2023
ATHENS, Ga. (WKYT) - With its NCAA Tournament hopes slipping away, Kentucky dropped a must-win game at Georgia on Saturday, 75-68.

Poor shooting doomed the Wildcats, who trailed 42-32 at the half. UK shot just 38 percent for the game.

The Cats (16-9, 7-5) grabbed their first lead, 51-48, when Jacob Toppin knocked in a three with 11:52 remaining in the game. Toppin finished with 12 points.

Antonio Reeves seemingly kept the Cats in the game early. Reeves finished with 20.

Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 48th double-double as a Wildcat, finishing with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

The Cats have just six remaining regular season games but are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Kentucky is at Mississippi State on Wednesday. Tip is set for 8:30 p.m.

