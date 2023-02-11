Death investigation underway in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Bath County.

Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and Suddith Street in Owingsville just before noon where a male was found dead.

His identity has not been released at this time and it’s unclear how the individual died.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

