Early-morning fire leaves one dead

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early-morning fire in Lexington has left one person dead, according to Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department.

Major Roberts said the fire at 225 12th Street appears to have been started by an unhoused individual who was trying to get warm in the stairwell of the apartment complex. The victim’s name has not been released.

The fire was contained to the stairwell, and no one in the complex was displaced.

