EKY farmers market organizers, vendors discuss how markets reduce food insecurity in area

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Small town farmers markets, like the Perry County Farmers Market, can help families in the area sell their goods and buy home grown and homemade goods more efficiently.

“As a vendor, being able to help provide some of those things is such a good feeling and being able to be here to help, but also as a family, we have five kids, and so finding fresh fruits and vegetables is super important to us,” said Mandy Lindberg, a business owner and farmer who took part in Saturday’s Perry County Farmers Market holiday pop-up event.

With grocery prices reaching new heights across the nation, local farmers markets like Perry County’s can help many families make ends meet.

“We’ve all seen the prices of eggs right now and we know how expensive they are. We’ve got farmers here today that have eggs available,” said Samantha Richardson, a Northfork Local Foods Board Member. “Being able to kind of cut out that middle man and going direct to the source and being able to support local farmers and being able to get the food into your house at a cheaper price is a good way the farmers market can help.”

Through various low-cost incentives, like Carrot Cash for kids, families have even more opportunities to get the lowest prices for goods.

“It really serves as an opportunity as well for folks to come together as the farmers market can serve as a safety net, just to give that opportunity for social support for folks to gather and we provide that,” said Richardson.

This event is also in partnership with Save the Children, who had several representatives present to plant seeds with children; helping to teach the importance of sustainability.

“Its so satisfying to see that we are part of the change and that we’re helping them be part of the change,” said Pearlie Eversole, Senior Family Engagement Program Specialist with Save the Children Action Network. “Things we’re doing today, we may not see for generations come to fruition, but it will, and it will make a difference.”

To keep up with any future events hosted by the Perry County Farmers Market, you can visit the market’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.