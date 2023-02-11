High school basketball highlights for February 10, 2023

LexCath pummels rival LCA, North Laurel slams CovCath and games in between
wkyt gametime
wkyt gametime
By Brian Milam
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With only one week to go before the postseason begins, we saw some blowouts and a down to the wire finish.

Lexington Christian at Lexington Catholic; Covington Catholic at North Laurel; Henry Clay at Bryan Station; Danville at Lincoln Co.;

Lexington Christian at Lexington Catholic; Covington Catholic at North Laurel; Henry Clay at Bryan Station; Danville at Lincoln Co.;

Ballard at Franklin Co.; Bourbon Co. at Montgomery Co.; Cooper at Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Dunbar;

Ballard at Franklin Co.; Bourbon Co. at Montgomery Co.; Cooper at Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Dunbar;

Bourbon Co. at Montgomery Co. girls; Danville at Lincoln Co. girls; Henry Clay at Bryan Station girls;

Bourbon Co. at Montgomery Co. girls; Danville at Lincoln Co. girls; Henry Clay at Bryan Station girls;

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Snow possible on Sunday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking weekend snow potential
Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened off Winchester Road Tuesday.
Report: Fmr. Ky. coach accused of sex with student killed in crash on same day as indictment
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

The Tide hit 13 of 28 from behind the arc, while Kentucky hit seven of 21 from three-point land.
Kentucky falls to Alabama 72-65
Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than...
Moves by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024
Dirk Minniefield's "dunk" 40 years later
Former Wildcat Minniefield reflects on his famous ‘dunk’ 40 years later
DIRK MINNIFIELD "SECRETARIAT" DUNK
DIRK MINNIFIELD "SECRETARIAT" DUNK