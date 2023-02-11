Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.

Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday. (WKYT)

We’ll start the new week with some sunshine.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday. Expect some spring storms on Thursday.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday. Expect some spring storms on Thursday. (WKYT)

Highs warm to the middle and upper 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.