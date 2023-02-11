Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Winter Mix for Sunday, then Spring-Like Weather
Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.

Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for...
Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.(WKYT)

We’ll start the new week with some sunshine.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday. Expect some spring storms on Thursday.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into...
Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday. Expect some spring storms on Thursday.(WKYT)

Highs warm to the middle and upper 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Ronnie Goldy
Ky. House moves forward with impeachment petition for first time in decades
Snow possible on Sunday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking weekend snow potential
Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Winter Mix for Sunday, then Spring-Like Weather
Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll start out the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.
Jason Lindsey's Weekend Forecast | Tracking some Sunshine and a Winter Mix for the Weekend
A weather maker, to our South, will create a winter mix, mainly for Southeast Kentucky, on...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Not everyone will see the snow but eastern Kentucky has a pretty good chance
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast