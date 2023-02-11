Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a Winter Mix for Sunday, then Spring-Like Weather
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.
We’ll start the new week with some sunshine.
Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday. Expect some spring storms on Thursday.
Highs warm to the middle and upper 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
