Lexington community support center offers relief for homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “There was a fire this morning. One victim was severely burned and did not survive. We believe that was probably an unhoused individual that may have been trying to stay warm again. That’s under investigation, but that’s a likely cause of what happened this morning,” said Major John Ott with the Lexington Fire Department.

Major Ott says during the winter months it’s common for the Lexington Fire Department to come across unhoused people struggling in the cold.

“Maybe if you don’t need to be in a hospital, we can get you where you need to be,” said Major Ott. “If you’re cold and you’re not hurt, then we can certainly work as hard as we can to get you somewhere you should be where you can get the best care related to what’s going on with you that day.”

That place...could be The Hope Center.

“We’re part of a network of shelters here in the city. We have an emergency winter weather plan...that means we are providing additional support and resources for those who don’t have housing at that point.” Katie Vogel, Director of Development at The Hope Center.

During cold weather, The Hope Center changes some of their regulations to accommodate for more people in need of a warm place to stay.

“We do see an uptick with the weather, especially during the cold months. We’ll serve anywhere between 200 and 228 clients on average each night in the winter months. When the weather’s more temperate, that might go down to 150,” said Vogel.

The Hope Center primarily serves men 18 and older, but Vogel says that’s why they’re part of a network with others shelters that accommodate women, children and families as well.

