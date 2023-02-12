Crews battle big flames in structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire crews are on-scene of a working structure fire along the 100 block of Ransom Avenue.

Officials say they were called out around 10:15 p.m. where flames could be seen billowing through the roof.

At one point, more than 16 fire crews were helping to fight the blaze.

Our WKYT crew on-scene said many neighbors could be seen watching from their porches.

