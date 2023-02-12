Crews battle big flames in structure fire
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire crews are on-scene of a working structure fire along the 100 block of Ransom Avenue.
Officials say they were called out around 10:15 p.m. where flames could be seen billowing through the roof.
At one point, more than 16 fire crews were helping to fight the blaze.
Our WKYT crew on-scene said many neighbors could be seen watching from their porches.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
