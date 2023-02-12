Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak cold front will create a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new week.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday.

Expect strong to severe storms on Thursday.

Highs warm to the upper 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

