Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Spring-Like Weather Next Week
A weak cold front will create a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak cold front will create a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new week.

Tracking multiple rain makers, next week, with the best chance of rain late Wednesday into early Friday.

Expect strong to severe storms on Thursday.

Highs warm to the upper 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

