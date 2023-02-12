Kentucky Newsmakers 2/12: Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb; Rep. Josh Calloway

Kentucky Newsmakers 2/12: Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb; Rep. Josh Calloway
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb and state Representative Josh Calloway.

Kentucky’s May primary will be here before you know it, and the person who will be running the election in Lexington is new to the job.

After the unexpected resignation of longtime County Clerk Don Blevins just weeks after he was re-elected to a new term, Susan Lamb was appointed to the job.

Lamb is a former Lexington Urban County Council member and expressed her interest in the clerk’s job.

It appears there will be a lot of discussion about education in the Kentucky General Assembly in the short session that’s underway.

This week, the education choice group announced it will now try to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot to allow public dollars to follow students to private schools.

Representative Josh Calloway of Irvington introduced the amendment after the state Supreme Court said public dollars can’t be directed to private schools.

That’s just one of several issues already coming up related to education in the legislature in this politically charged statewide election year.

