‘Kentucky Tenants’ group helps Lexington renters with issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For months, Kentucky Tenants has been working to make renters’ voices heard.

They’ve come to the defense of renters left out in the cold after extreme weather. And they’ve even brought their issues before Lexington City Council. They feel their message is getting through to the city’s leaders.

In January, Lexington announced more services for tenants through its housing stabilization program. But on Saturday, they spread that message in a much more relaxed setting. They’re hoping to build community with events like this one.

“What we do have is people power...and that’s what we’re trying to build here,” said Nikita Perumal, resident of Lexington.

They’re using the money raised to support that community and resolve the various issues its tenants run into.

“People should know that as a tenant, you have rights. And that as a tenant, you are stronger with other tenants than you are alone in whatever you’re facing,” said Andrea Zang, KY Tenants.

