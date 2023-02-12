Loved ones of missing Breathitt County woman host balloon release for her birthday

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for one Breathitt County woman is still ongoing after she went missing following last year’s historic flood, but on Sunday, her loved ones gathered to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Vanessa Baker, of Breathitt County, was declared dead by law enforcement earlier this year. Baker would have turned 61 on Monday, February 13.

In celebration of Baker’s birthday, her friends and family gathered at the River Caney Ballfield to release 61 balloons in her honor.

”Family is family regardless of what’s going on and what’s happening, and this right here shows you that we’re all family, this whole creek or community is family, so when one hurts, we all hurt,” said Baker’s sister-in-law, Jenny Baker.

Baker’s family said they are continuing to search for her but are seeking more help in their efforts.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Goldy
Ky. House moves forward with impeachment petition for first time in decades
It’s that time of the year. People are getting sick and staying home from school and work.
Lexington health officials urge caution as illnesses continue to spread
File image
Early-morning fire leaves one dead
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and...
Man stabbed to death in Owingsville

Latest News

In 2021, 2,250 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose, but national officials hope to make a...
Kentucky hopes to make progress within national opioid crisis
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 2/12: Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb; Rep. Josh Calloway
LEXINGTON POLICE ENCOURAGE DRIVERS TO STAY SAFE ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY
WATCH | LEXINGTON POLICE ENCOURAGE DRIVERS TO STAY SAFE ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY
ASBURY UNIVERSITY'S REVIVAL SERVICE CONTINUES
WATCH | ASBURY UNIVERSITY'S REVIVAL SERVICE CONTINUES