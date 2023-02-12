Morehead stays atop OVC standings with 65-59 win at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WKYT) - Morehead’s Drew Thelwell scored a career-high 24 points and the Eagles grabbed a two-game lead in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with the 65-59 win at Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

The Eagles (17-10, 10-4) got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Alex Gross.

Morehead State has won seven of its last eight games. The Eagles host Tennessee State on Thursday.

