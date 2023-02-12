Morehead stays atop OVC standings with 65-59 win at SEMO

Drew Thelwell scores career-high 24
Morehead St. picked up an important 65-59 win at SEMO on Saturday.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WKYT) - Morehead’s Drew Thelwell scored a career-high 24 points and the Eagles grabbed a two-game lead in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with the 65-59 win at Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

The Eagles (17-10, 10-4) got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Alex Gross.

Morehead State has won seven of its last eight games. The Eagles host Tennessee State on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

