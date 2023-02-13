Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Strong Storms This Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are looking at another spring-like week across the Bluegrass State with milder than normal temps and the increasing threat for strong to severe storms. This setup will also be accompanied by another big blast of high winds.

Temps today are in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be a little gusty, but nothing like is coming at us Tuesday and Tuesday night. Strong southwest winds kick in and we could have another big wind event across the state. The models are spitting out 40mph-50mph gusts.

Would you expect anything less this winter?

A few showers will also be possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night as temps continue to surge. Temps on Wednesday will likely reach 70-75 degrees for much of the state and that would put us within record high territory once again.

This is ahead of a potent low pressure working into the northern Ohio Valley on Thursday. This brings a severe storms threat into our region and into areas of the deep south.

All modes of severe weather could show up in our region.

We are likely to see some strong storms working across the region Wednesday night with the main severe threat right along and ahead of the front arriving Thursday. Much colder air then crashes in behind this with the chance for a few flakes to fly by Friday morning.

The weekend looks better.

