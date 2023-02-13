Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”(WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore and Lucy Bryson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - A days-long chapel service at Asbury University in Wilmore is still ongoing.

It began on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and, on Monday, Feb. 13, it was still going. Prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies - all of it, people say, a movement they themselves could not have started.

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”

What began with students has blossomed and grown to include people from all over the country. People from as far away as Oregon have heard about this and are showing up to sing, raise their hands in praise or kneel down to pray.

“No big lights or big media or anything like that. It’s proof the Lord is working. Right now. Amazing to see. We just wanted to be a part of that desperately,” said Aniston McClellan who traveled from Nashville.

It’s hard to describe why this is happening or what has caused a simple prayer service to go on and on and on. However, people say the reason is very simple yet profound.

“We would say there is just a spirit of the Lord in this place. Really, browed its way into the hearts and minds of our students, staff, faculty and our community,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, president of Asbury University.

Dr. Brown told us there are still classes taking place Monday, but that the faculty is being very flexible and, of course, understanding if students would rather be at the chapel than in class.

