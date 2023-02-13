Georgetown City Council to vote on water rate hikes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of controversy and debate, the Georgetown City Council is one step closer to finalizing a plan to increase water rates.

Previous

After initially proposing a 61% rate hike, the latest proposal is much less. Still, many residents are concerned about how these increases will add up over time.

The council was presented with the latest water hike proposal at their last work session.

This time, the general manager of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services said they could increase rates by 17% each of the first three years.

When the original rate increases were announced, many were telling the council with rate increases like that; they’d have to choose between paying their bills and paying for food.

Former Mayor Tom Prather said at the time of this announcement that the hikes were the result of two large and expensive mistakes made by outside consulting and engineering firms.

Two mistakes Georgetown residents didn’t feel like they should have to pay for.

Nonetheless, there will be a rate increase of some kind, and it will be up to the new council and mayor to approve it or not.

If the plan is approved after the first reading tonight and the second reading on the 27, the increase would start at the beginning of March.

If the proposal is approved, the increase will show on the bills customers receive in April.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.