Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some warmer days will be with us this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will be pretty nice over the next few days.

This warm run will come with highs reaching the 50s, 60s and there’s a shot at hitting 70 for some. That’s pretty warm stuff for the month of February. This is a good airmass for the month of March. So soak it up before another quick shot of cold air invades the region at the end of the week.

Thursday looks like a day of change for us. We will find some pretty warm air in the region and that could help keep the atmosphere unstable. This could lead to stronger thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow in long before this storm chance comes together. Expect windy and warm conditions for the days leading up to that event.

Our Thursday front will bring in some much colder air. Temperatures will fall on Friday and with some moisture left over, we might run into a few snow showers. The best chance for that to happen will be in eastern Kentucky.

