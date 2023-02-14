LIVE: Biden speaks to National Association of Counties

Biden delivers a keynote address during the National Association of Counties. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
Employee hurt during attempted meat theft from Lexington Kroger, police say
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and...
Four facing charges in connection with Bath Co. stabbing death
Police say they were called to the intersection of Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive at 6:42 p.m....
Motorcycle crash shuts down Man o’ War Blvd

Latest News

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Yellen warns of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
The Chicks will stop in 37 cities across Europe and North America, including 21 stops in the...
The Chicks announce 2023 world tour
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Earthquake deaths worst in Turkey’s modern history, leader says