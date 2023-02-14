Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Strong Storms Ahead

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a really wild period of weather unfolding for the rest of the week. It’s a pattern that’s straight out of springtime and one that will likely cause issues across Kentucky and surrounding states.

Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the week…

  • High winds kick in late today through early Wednesday. Gusts to 50mph or a little higher will be possible and may cause some additional damage.
  • A few showers and storms may be noted late today into the evening, especially in the west.
  • Near record highs are possible Wednesday with readings reaching 70-75 degrees for some.
  • Winds crank again Wednesday night and Thursday. Gusts to 50mph will be possible and that’s without thunderstorms.
  • Rounds of thunderstorms quickly increase Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of those could be strong or severe.
  • With low pressure tracking to our west and northwest Thursday, our region will be in the area to watch for additional strong to severe storms.
  • Damaging wind is the main threat, but there’s enough spin for a low tornado risk.

Behind all this comes a big temperature crash and the potential for some flakes to fly on Friday.

Better weather moves in for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
Employee hurt during attempted meat theft from Lexington Kroger, police say
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and...
Four facing charges in connection with Bath Co. stabbing death
Police say they were called to the intersection of Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive at 6:42 p.m....
Motorcyclist dead after Man o’ War Blvd crash

Latest News

Severe weather possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Winds gust to 50 MPH
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wind, record highs and severe storms
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Strong Storms This Week
Milder temperatures coming
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast