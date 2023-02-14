Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Strong Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a really wild period of weather unfolding for the rest of the week. It’s a pattern that’s straight out of springtime and one that will likely cause issues across Kentucky and surrounding states.

Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the week…

High winds kick in late today through early Wednesday. Gusts to 50mph or a little higher will be possible and may cause some additional damage.

A few showers and storms may be noted late today into the evening, especially in the west.

Near record highs are possible Wednesday with readings reaching 70-75 degrees for some.

Winds crank again Wednesday night and Thursday. Gusts to 50mph will be possible and that’s without thunderstorms.

Rounds of thunderstorms quickly increase Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of those could be strong or severe.

With low pressure tracking to our west and northwest Thursday, our region will be in the area to watch for additional strong to severe storms.

Damaging wind is the main threat, but there’s enough spin for a low tornado risk.

Behind all this comes a big temperature crash and the potential for some flakes to fly on Friday.

Better weather moves in for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.