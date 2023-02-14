Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Strong Storms Ahead
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a really wild period of weather unfolding for the rest of the week. It’s a pattern that’s straight out of springtime and one that will likely cause issues across Kentucky and surrounding states.
Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the week…
- High winds kick in late today through early Wednesday. Gusts to 50mph or a little higher will be possible and may cause some additional damage.
- A few showers and storms may be noted late today into the evening, especially in the west.
- Near record highs are possible Wednesday with readings reaching 70-75 degrees for some.
- Winds crank again Wednesday night and Thursday. Gusts to 50mph will be possible and that’s without thunderstorms.
- Rounds of thunderstorms quickly increase Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of those could be strong or severe.
- With low pressure tracking to our west and northwest Thursday, our region will be in the area to watch for additional strong to severe storms.
- Damaging wind is the main threat, but there’s enough spin for a low tornado risk.
Behind all this comes a big temperature crash and the potential for some flakes to fly on Friday.
Better weather moves in for the weekend.
