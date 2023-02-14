Georgetown discussing body cameras for all officers

Tuesday night, the Georgetown City Council discussed equipping all officers with body cameras....
Tuesday night, the Georgetown City Council discussed equipping all officers with body cameras. They also addressed the department’s officer shortage.(WAVE)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Georgetown is working to enhance safety and transparency in its police department.

Tuesday night, the Georgetown City Council discussed equipping all officers with body cameras. They also addressed the department’s officer shortage.

Related: Georgetown City Council to vote on water rate hikes

It’s one of the fastest-growing cities in central Kentucky. Now the Georgetown Police Department is trying to keep up and expand to match that growth. Something city council members and Georgetown residents say is very much needed.

“I’ve been here since I was a young kid, on and off,” said Georgetown resident Paul McIntosh. “I’ve seen it before Toyota came.”

McIntosh has been in Georgetown ever since. He says he understands why the police department may need to make some changes.

So at Monday night’s city council meeting, Councilmember Willow Hambrick proposed equipping every officer with a body camera, which would mean setting aside $145,000 a year for the next five years in the upcoming budget.

“As we have seen, if there’s a camera, you have protection for the police officers and you also have protection for the citizens,” said Councilmember Hambrick. “But we also have a lot of fiscal strain right now.”

Police Chief Darrin Allgood says they also need to recruit more officers. And right now, according to their calculations, officers’ salaries are falling around $10,000 to $13,000 short of what surrounding departments are offering.

“We honestly believe when it gets closer to discuss salaries, we will hopefully be able to draw officers from other agencies that are already sworn. Because that would really help us get officers out on the street a lot quicker,” said Chief Allgood.

Chief Allgood says they are also actively trying to recruit more women and people of color. Currently, they have two women, three African Americans and two Spanish-speaking officers on the force.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
Employee hurt during attempted meat theft from Lexington Kroger, police say
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and...
Four facing charges in connection with Bath Co. stabbing death
Police say they were called to the intersection of Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive at 6:42 p.m....
Motorcyclist dead after Man o’ War Blvd crash

Latest News

Kentucky American Water is assuring its customers that their drinking water has not been...
Kentucky American Water assures customers drinking water not impacted by Ohio train derailment
A recent spike in overdoses around central Kentucky has harm reduction experts trying to spread...
Officials see spike in overdose deaths in central Ky.
Nicholas Rucker was accused of killing Vicki Conner in 2019 in Whitley County.
Man accused in Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt pleads guilty
A male pig was spotted on the loose on Radcliffe Road, off Russell Cave Road, Tuesday.
Runaway pig caught in Lexington