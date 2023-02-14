Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wind, record highs and severe storms

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty winds will blow through the region tonight.

Your Valentine’s Day looks absolutely wonderful! Temperatures will run several degrees above normal. I am thinking we reach highs in the low to mid-60s for much of our region. Clouds will increase as we get ready for a late-day shower chance here in Kentucky. These showers will not be widespread. Winds will pick up through the overnight hours. Sustained winds should blow in around 20 to 30 MPH. Some of the gusts could reach 40 to 50 MPH.

On Wednesday, you should expect it to really heat up out there. Temperatures will likely reach record-high territory. The record for Lexington is 69 degrees and I have 72 for the forecast high. It will be a downright warm day across Kentucky.

Thunderstorms will sweep in on Thursday. As of this posting, we are considered under the SLIGHT RISK category. That means, out of the five different tiers, we are at a level 2 risk for storms. There will be plenty of wind energy around and these storms will likely tap into those winds. Gusts have a shot at reaching severe criteria. Which is around 60 MPH.

Take care of each other!

