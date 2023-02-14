Kentucky American Water assures customers drinking water not impacted by Ohio train derailment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky American Water is assuring its customers that their drinking water has not been impacted by the recent train derailment incident in Ohio.

“As is standard practice, we and other water professionals have been monitoring this situation and receiving updates. Kentucky American Water’s sources of supply are not impacted by the Ohio train derailment event,” said Bob Money, Kentucky American Water’s water quality and environmental compliance manager. “For water professionals like us who are not impacted by this situation, this is an opportunity to study the situation as well as build and improve further on our expertise and resiliency.”

Kentucky American Water does not use water from the Ohio River for water supply.

The only river Kentucky American Water withdraws from is the Kentucky River.

While the Kentucky River does connect to the Ohio River at Carrollton, Ky., it flows north into the Ohio River – not the other way around.

