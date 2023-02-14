Lexington florist staying busy on Valentine’s Day

Flowers are a staple of Valentine’s Day, and the holiday keeps flower shops busy this time of year.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flowers are a staple of Valentine’s Day, and the holiday keeps flower shops busy this time of year.

Valentine’s Day is a holiday created to show your loved ones how much you care. For some, that means picking up a dozen roses, but for florists, the preparation begins long before the 14th.

At Bella Blooms in Lexington, owner Susan Otero says it’s all hands on deck.

“We call in family members and retired florists and retired florists. We call everyone in to help us out,” said Otero.

Americans are predicted to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year. That is nearly $2 billion more than in 2022, making this year the highest Valentine’s Day spending on record.

“It’s not just about arranging; it’s about getting the deliveries in a timely manner,” said Otero. “Organization is probably the key to success today.”

They’ve been at the shop since the early morning hours, but the crew doesn’t let the business get in the way of their fun. Instead, they focus on serving others with a smile.

“We love what we do!” Otero said. “You know we love working with flowers we love giving them as a gift, and there’s a lot of pride that goes into this.”

According to the National Retail Federation, some other top Valentine’s Day gifts include candy, cards, jewelry and eating out.

