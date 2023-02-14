Man accused in Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt pleads guilty

Nicholas Rucker was accused of killing Vicki Conner in 2019 in Whitley County.
Nicholas Rucker was accused of killing Vicki Conner in 2019 in Whitley County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of murder and trying to escape jail has pleaded guilty.

Nicholas Rucker was accused of killing Vicki Conner in 2019 in Whitley County.

Rucker was also accused of plotting a jailbreak in April 2022.

In mediation Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including murder.

None of the charges were amended and prosecutors are recommending a 65-year sentence.

He will be formally sentenced on March 20.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

