Motorcycle crash shuts down Man o’ War Blvd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The inner loop of Man o’ War Boulevard between Palumbo Drive and Richmond Road is closed due to a motorcycle crash.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive at 6:42 p.m. for an injury crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.

One person was taken to the hospital.

We do not know their current condition.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

