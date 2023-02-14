Motorcycle crash shuts down Man o’ War Blvd

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The inner loop of Man o’ War Boulevard between Palumbo Drive and Richmond Road is closed due to a motorcycle crash.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive at 6:42 p.m. for an injury crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.

One person was taken to the hospital.

We do not know their current condition.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

