LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pig that was running loose in Lexington has been captured.

A male pig was spotted on the loose on Radcliffe Road, off Russell Cave Road, Tuesday.

Police say Lexington Animal Care & Control found the pig and now has it at the animal shelter.

Lexington Animal Care & Control does not know the pig’s owner or where it came from.

