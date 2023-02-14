Truck driver dies in crash between train, tractor-trailer

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE 2/14/23 @ 5:05 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley confirms the driver of a dump truck died after the truck was struck by a train.

It happened Tuesday at the 42nd Street crossing as the truck driver was turning onto it from Winchester Avenue.

The collision took place right across from the Ashland Fire Department’s Station 2. Firefighters heard the crash and rushed across the street.

A crossing bar and lights are located at the crossing. Chief Kelley says they and CSX crews are investigating what the status of those were at the time of the collision.

Two lanes of Winchester Avenue are expected to remain shut down in the area until as late as 6:15 p.m. as crews work to clear the scene.

UPDATE 2/14/23 @ 3:05 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A truck driver has died following an accident involving a train, Ashland Police confirms Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at 42 Winchester Avenue, dispatchers say.

Further information has not been released.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - At least one person was injured in a crash between a tractor trailer and a dump truck in Ashland Tuesday, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say it happened at 42 Winchester Avenue.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Dispatchers say drivers should expect delays in the area.

