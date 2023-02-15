Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Tonight and Thursday

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’re probably checking your calendar to make sure it still says February because today’s weather is looking and feeling more like April. This warm surge of air will bring an increased threat for strong to severe storms later tonight and Thursday.

Temps out there today hit 70-75 for many areas and that threatens all kinds of record highs for the day. Strong southwest winds will continue through the day but should diminish some into the afternoon.

That brings us to the severe weather part of the program. Here’s a breakdown:

  • Winds crank again tonight and Thursday. Gusts to 50mph will be possible and that’s without thunderstorms.
  • Rounds of thunderstorms quickly increase from south to north overnight and Thursday morning. Some of those could be strong or severe and put down a lot of rain that may cause flash flooding issues.
  • With low pressure tracking to our west and northwest Thursday, our region will be in the area to watch for additional strong to severe storms.
  • Damaging wind is the main threat, but there’s enough spin for a low tornado risk.
  • I’m especially concerned about a few spinups across areas of central and north central Kentucky between Noon and 6pm.

As our cold front moves east, temps crash quickly from the northwest and we may even see some flurries or snow showers by Friday morning.

The weekend forecast looks good.

