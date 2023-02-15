Good Question: What are the plans for an iconic sign in Lexington?

By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is one of the most recognizable signs in Lexington, and, despite some nearby demolition, it’s still standing. It’s also the subject of today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Sidney asks: Since Parkette on New Circle Road is no longer there, and they cleaned off the parking lot but left their sign up, are they going rebuild another one or replace it with some other business?

Sidney, when the Parkette was torn down, we covered the history of the restaurant and also talked about the next plans.

That sign will be staying up, but there won’t be a restaurant there. The property owners told us they reached a deal with Lexus of Lexington, which was next door, to lease that land.

They also said they intend to restore that sign and get a roadside historical marker placed on the property.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

