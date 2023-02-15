Protestors call for school board to take action in wake of student deaths

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of people gathered outside the Whitley County Board of Education on Wednesday.

It comes after they say two students took their lives because of bullying.

They are calling on the school board to take action.

Protestors say there have been three suicides in just the last year from students at Whitley County Middle School, two of these in just the last six weeks. On Wednesday, students, community members and family gathered to protest, saying that the school should be doing more regarding these tragic deaths and bullying prevention.

“A lot of people have went to teachers and principals and stuff and said they have been bullied or have seen people being bullied, and nothing is being done about it,” said Daniel Edmonson. the older brother of one of the victims.

Edmonson says he knew his brother was being bullied in school.

“He was a regular teenager,” Edmonson said. “He liked Fortnite, video games, rap music; he was a good kid, you know.”

The group wants Whitley County Middle School, as well as schools in general, to take reports of bullying more seriously and recognize its severity.

“We are just out here trying to spread awareness and let people know what is going on, have people hear our voice, and have the board of education hear our voices, so we can make a change,” said Edmonson.

The Whitley County Board of Education superintendent did come outside and talk to some of the students and family members, saying that students’ needs are prioritized, and they hope to move forward in a better direction.

The students and community members at the protest say they appreciate the dialogue between the board of education and the family members and hope that it can lead to a positive change.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.