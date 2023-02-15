Gunshots reported on University of Kentucky’s campus

(mgn)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s alert system is reporting shots fired on the school’s campus.

The alert went out just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The alert says shots were fired near Parking Structure 1 at University Drive and Cooper Drive.

Campus police also posted on social media about the report, asking people to avoid the area.

WKYT is working to confirm what exactly happened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
Employee hurt during attempted meat theft from Lexington Kroger, police say
Police say they were called to the intersection of Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive at 6:42 p.m....
Motorcyclist dead after Man o’ War Blvd crash
Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and...
Four facing charges in connection with Bath Co. stabbing death
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
Committee passes bill aimed at making Kentucky ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’

Latest News

Donald Brown(left) and Abigail Davis(right)
Two arrested in Pulaski Co. drug bust
Republican Representative Emily Callaway filed House Bill 300 on Tuesday.
Ky. House rep. files bill to prosecute illegal abortion as homicide
Jamie Fowler’s daughter, Sarah, is sharing her mom’s story in hopes of saving others from...
Daughter of Lincoln Co. domestic violence victim shares mother’s story
Ronald and Lori Wright just opened their new restaurant in the same building where they met and...
‘It was fate’: Floyd County couple re-opens restaurant where they met nearly 30 years ago