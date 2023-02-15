Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe thunderstorms arrive tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will include quite the ride in the world of weather. From severe storms to snowflakes, we’ll see it all.

From Wednesday through Friday, you can expect to see different seasons each day. Let’s break this down by each day.

Wednesday

Gusty winds will be blowing through the region

Some of the gusts will reach 30 MPH or higher at times

The strong southerly wind will bring in very warm temps

Record highs will be threatened and some will fall

Lexington’s record for today is 69 degrees and I think we reach the low 70s

Thursday

A round of thunderstorms will arrive early that morning

These thunderstorms could produce damaging winds of 60 MPH or higher

Storms will come in waves with the first arriving in the morning & more later in the day

Our afternoon round has more potential to bring in more severe elements

That means strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible

The isolated tornado risk is for a big chunk of the region

Friday

Temperatures will be much colder

Highs will hover around the low to mid-30s

Some of you will see some snowflakes flying

That’s a lot happening in a very short amount of time.

Take care of each other!

