Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe thunderstorms arrive tonight

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will include quite the ride in the world of weather. From severe storms to snowflakes, we’ll see it all.

From Wednesday through Friday, you can expect to see different seasons each day. Let’s break this down by each day.

Wednesday

  • Gusty winds will be blowing through the region
  • Some of the gusts will reach 30 MPH or higher at times
  • The strong southerly wind will bring in very warm temps
  • Record highs will be threatened and some will fall
  • Lexington’s record for today is 69 degrees and I think we reach the low 70s

Thursday

  • A round of thunderstorms will arrive early that morning
  • These thunderstorms could produce damaging winds of 60 MPH or higher
  • Storms will come in waves with the first arriving in the morning & more later in the day
  • Our afternoon round has more potential to bring in more severe elements
  • That means strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible
  • The isolated tornado risk is for a big chunk of the region

Friday

  • Temperatures will be much colder
  • Highs will hover around the low to mid-30s
  • Some of you will see some snowflakes flying

That’s a lot happening in a very short amount of time.

Take care of each other!

