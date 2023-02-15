Kentucky florist’s van stolen while making Valentine’s Day deliveries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Valentine’s Day grinch made what is already a busy day for florists that much more hectic for one Lexington florist.

A Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses, and Garden Design delivery van was stolen on UK’s campus while making deliveries.

One of Michler’s owners told us the delivery driver had parked the van with the blinkers to make a quick delivery inside a residence hall. When he came back out, the van was gone.

The florist quickly remind all of the arrangements that were in the van and used another van to deliver them.

After posting on Facebook about the theft, the van was found a couple of hours later in a parking lot off W.T. Young Drive. All of the flowers were still inside the van, but the driver’s jacket and wallet were stolen.

They say they haven’t heard from police yet about an arrest.

